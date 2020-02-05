President Donald Trump, Gov. Andrew Cuomo Battle Over Global Entry Ban

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that New York State plans to sue the federal government over its decision to ban New York residents from renewing or enrolling in Global Entry and other trusted..

Designated Survivor: It’s Not Just a TV Show, a Look at the History of the Job It may have been a TV series, but the designated survivor for the State of the Union is a real thing. Here is a brief look at the history of that position. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:51Published 4 days ago