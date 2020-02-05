Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > President Donald Trump, Gov. Andrew Cuomo Battle Over Global Entry Ban

President Donald Trump, Gov. Andrew Cuomo Battle Over Global Entry Ban

CBS 2 Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
On Friday, the governor said New York will sue over the ban.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Mixed Signals Over Possible Meeting Over Global Entry Ban

Mixed Signals Over Possible Meeting Over Global Entry Ban 00:40

 President Donald Trump and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are battling over the federal government's ban preventing New Yorkers from enrolling in Trusted Travelers programs.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York State To Sue Federal Government Over Global Entry [Video]New York State To Sue Federal Government Over Global Entry

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that New York State plans to sue the federal government over its decision to ban New York residents from renewing or enrolling in Global Entry and other trusted..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:04Published

Designated Survivor: It’s Not Just a TV Show, a Look at the History of the Job [Video]Designated Survivor: It’s Not Just a TV Show, a Look at the History of the Job

It may have been a TV series, but the designated survivor for the State of the Union is a real thing. Here is a brief look at the history of that position.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gov. Andrew Cuomo: New York State Plans To Sue Federal Government Over Global Entry Suspension

The Trump administration says the move is in response to a recently enacted state law, which took effect in December.
CBS 2

Trump administration blocks New York drivers from Global Entry, traveler programs over immigration law

The federal decision comes amid an ongoing battle over New York's Green Light Law. The ban applies to Trusted Traveler programs but not TSA PreCheck.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

ChrissyBoo777

Chrissy Boo RT @telecam1: @gtconway3d @NicolleDWallace This White House is no place for heroes. Better fits are Mnuchin (whose bank foreclosed on 10000… 1 hour ago

Keithph51198130

CDR Keith Lee Phillips USN (Ret) @ps9714 @JeffCrowder16 @voxdotcom This is very very Wrong! President Andrew “Indian killer” Jackson would be proud… https://t.co/DPgofVBfPT 1 hour ago

LaurieFare1

Laurie Fare RT @Keithph51198130: @ladalavara @USATODAY This is very very Wrong! President Andrew “Indian killer” Jackson would be proud of Donald J(e… 3 hours ago

MelissaPederse

Melissa Pedersen #Local #NewYorkNews President Donald Trump, Gov. Andrew Cuomo Battle Over Global Entry Ban https://t.co/KJ2deTCHRA https://t.co/Gn3qyavbi9 4 hours ago

workingrichedu

boss 2020 presidential candidate entrepreneur&nbsp;Andrew Yang&nbsp;told his fellow Democrats that President Trump is no… https://t.co/Vftu75aWjc 4 hours ago

stargazette

stargazette.com Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump got into a Twitter fight Saturday over whether they were scheduled to… https://t.co/4qNky6PKAh 5 hours ago

atrevidaforever

Joan Marino-Geitz RT @PokJournal: Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump got into a Twitter fight Saturday over whether they were scheduled to meet in… 6 hours ago

chekovsbag

chekov's bag @NateHenrysays @AndrewYang Andrew Yang would be the President that Donald Trump claims to be. 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.