Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Pete Buttigieg High School Essay Praised ‘Profile In Courage’ Bernie Sanders

Pete Buttigieg High School Essay Praised ‘Profile In Courage’ Bernie Sanders

Daily Caller Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
'Sanders’ courage is evident in the first word he uses to describe himself: Socialist'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Mayor Pete: Donations From 40 Billionaires

Mayor Pete: Donations From 40 Billionaires 00:35

 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Senator Bernie Sanders attacked former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg for taking campaign donations from billionaires, leading to #PetesBillionaires trending on Twitter. A representative of Buttigieg's campaign told Business Insider that while the former mayor...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Democratic Party Candidates Campaigning In New Hampshire [Video]Democratic Party Candidates Campaigning In New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders challenged Pete Buttigieg over campaign funding.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:50Published

Iowa Dems Review Results From 95 Precincts In Caucus Fiasco [Video]Iowa Dems Review Results From 95 Precincts In Caucus Fiasco

The Iowa Democratic Party announced it was reviewing results from 95 precincts from the Feb. 3 caucuses. Politico reports the figure accounts for roughly 5 percent of the total precincts. Pete..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pete Buttigieg Once Wrote a High School Essay About His Idol, Bernie Sanders. Tonight, He’ll Debate Him


TIME

Pete Buttigieg makes history by winning the Iowa caucus with the slimmest of margins

Gay presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg has made history by winning the Iowa caucus with a narrow victory over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Buttigieg came out...
PinkNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alexcchichester

Alex🌹 RT @aishaismad: Pete Buttigieg wants mandatory military service for all American citizens, starting in high school Pass it on 8 seconds ago

benbelaboehm

ben bela böhm RT @travisakers: Pete Buttigieg... I swear to god, all of his lines are from those motivational posters on the wall in your high school gui… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.