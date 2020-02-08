Global  

Midshipman dies during physical readiness test, Naval Academy says

FOXNews.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The U.S. Navy announced the death of midshipman during readiness tests at the Naval academy on Saturday but has withheld further details, out of respect for the deceased's family. 
 A midshipman died at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis Saturday morning during a "semi-annual physical readiness test," the academy said.

