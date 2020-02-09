Global  

Robert Conrad, Two-Fisted TV Star of ‘Wild Wild West,’ Dies at 84

NYTimes.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Mr. Conrad, known for tough guy roles, played a secret agent in a mid-1960s television series that transplanted James Bond-style plots into an Old West setting.
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Wild, Wild West' Star Robert Conrad Dies At Age 84

'Wild, Wild West' Star Robert Conrad Dies At Age 84 01:14

 Family spokesperson Jeff Ballard said Conrad died Saturday morning in Malibu, California from heart failure.

The Life And Legacy Of Robert Conrad 1935-2020 [Video]The Life And Legacy Of Robert Conrad 1935-2020

A look back at the memorable career of the "Wild, Wild West" star.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:58Published


Robert Conrad, star of 'The Wild, Wild West,' dies at 84

Robert Conrad, the rugged, contentious actor who starred in the hugely popular 1960s television series "Hawaiian Eye" and "The Wild, Wild West," died Saturday....
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesChicago S-TNYTimes.comJust JaredAceShowbizNewsday

