Taylor takes 1-shot lead over Mickelson at Pebble Beach

Denver Post Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- For his final act on a day filled with short-game magic, Phil Mickelson hit a full-swing flop shot over a bunker that landed in just the right spot on the 18th green at Pebble Beach that it rolled out to 4 feet from the cup.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Preview

 The PGA Tour returns to California for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson will look to win another title. Katie Johnston reports.

Every Hole at Cypress Point Golf Club in Pebble Beach, CA [Video]Every Hole at Cypress Point Golf Club in Pebble Beach, CA

Sportscaster and Pebble Beach local, Jim Nantz, narrates this spectacular hole-by-hole flyover of Cypress Point Golf Club in Pebble Beach, California

Sport24.co.za | Canada's Taylor grabs Pebble Beach Pro-Am lead

Canada's Nick Taylor launched his round with an eagle and capped it with two birdies to seize the first-round lead in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Nick Taylor holds 1-shot lead over Mickelson heading into final round at Pebble Beach

Phil Mickelson and his sublime short game delivered more entertainment than all the athletes and celebrities for the Saturday show at the AT&T Pebble Beach...
