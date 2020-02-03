AP Top Stories February 8 P

Sunday, 9 February 2020 () Here's the latest for Saturday, February 8th: At least 20 people killed in Thailand mass shooting; Democrats ready for Tuesday's primaries; More American evacuees arrived from China; Solar orbiter to take photos of the Sun's poles.
U.S. officials say a cruise ship with potentially ill passengers has docked this morning in New Jersey. Plus, a huge turnout for the monthly veterans' Honor Flight breakfast at the Elks Lodge off the Garces Circle in downtown Bakersfield.
KCSO officials are investigating a robbery in East Bakersfield. The latest in their search for the suspect. Plus, how Tehachapi residents are feeling following a town hall to address the public safety..