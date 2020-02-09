Jamal Murray’s 36 points powers Nuggets past Suns on the road Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Had Jamal Murray kept his masterpiece to the offensive end, it still might’ve been enough for the Nuggets to win. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Murray scores 36, Nuggets finish season sweep over Suns PHOENIX (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 36 points, Nikola Jokic added 23 and the Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 117-108 on Saturday night. The Nuggets...

Seattle Times 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this