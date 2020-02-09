Global  

‘Wild, Wild West’ Star Robert Conrad Dies At Age 84

CBS 2 Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Robert Conrad, an actor from Hollywood's Golden Age of TV, has died.
News video: 'Wild, Wild West' Star Robert Conrad Dies At Age 84

'Wild, Wild West' Star Robert Conrad Dies At Age 84 01:14

 Family spokesperson Jeff Ballard said Conrad died Saturday morning in Malibu, California from heart failure.

‘The Wild Wild West’ actor Robert Conrad dead at 84

A private memorial service is scheduled for March 1
Hindu Also reported by •NYTimes.comNewsday

Robert Conrad, star of 'The Wild, Wild West,' dies at 84

Robert Conrad, the rugged, contentious actor who starred in the hugely popular 1960s television series "Hawaiian Eye" and "The Wild, Wild West," died Saturday....
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comSeattle TimesNewsdayChicago S-T

maldavis7

Malinda Davis RT @marklevinshow: Well, this sucks.  RIP, Robert Conrad.  We greatly enjoyed the Wild, Wild, West. https://t.co/1srib0PxLi 12 seconds ago

ericlindsay

Eric Lindsay RT @THR: Robert Conrad, the athletic, two-fisted actor who starred as Secret Service agent James West and did his own spectacular stunts on… 43 seconds ago

koratgrey

#SDPadres⚾️🐾🐾🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🇪🇸⚡🏈⚡⚾️#GoPats Robert Conrad, Star of TV’s ‘The Wild Wild West,’ Dies at 84 https://t.co/C83ar48x6Q vía @variety 50 seconds ago

mcwilkins63

MC Wilkins RT @nbcwashington: Robert Conrad, the rugged, contentious actor who starred in the hugely popular 1960s television series "Hawaiian Eye" an… 1 minute ago

spdgtkt87

Chad Kane RT @MeTV: R.I.P. Robert Conrad, a true legend of action television. Nobody was tougher. He was 84. https://t.co/SHKzVRdKdo 2 minutes ago

whocastillo

WHO~ 💝 RT @GroovyBruce: Robert Conrad Dead: Star of TV’s ‘Wild Wild West’ Another fun actor from my formative years. “Wild Wild West” was the co… 4 minutes ago

areyouforeal_SA

Following_A_Million 'Wild Wild West' Star Robert Conrad Dead at 84 https://t.co/WHZJ2qyGEX 4 minutes ago

kingoftalk

Boy Abunda 'The Wild Wild West' star Robert Conrad dead at 84: US media - https://t.co/TCqxMU6KZv 5 minutes ago

