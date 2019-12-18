Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Independent Spirit Awards > Stars hit the beach at the Spirit Awards

Stars hit the beach at the Spirit Awards

USATODAY.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Hollywood stars hit the beach the day before the Oscars for the Independent Spirit Awards. Several Academy Award nominees were in attendance at the event, including Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern, Bong Joon Ho and Greta Gerwig. (Feb. 8)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: The Farewell takes top prize at the Film Independent Spirit Awards

The Farewell takes top prize at the Film Independent Spirit Awards 01:40

 Lulu Wang’s poignant family drama The Farewell has taken the top prize at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards. Wang appeared visibly shocked when presenter Robert De Niro called the name of her acclaimed film, ahead of hotly tipped favourite Uncut Gems. Based on Wang’s own experience, The...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Brie Larson thrilled to make Google's Top 10 red carpet searches list [Video]Brie Larson thrilled to make Google's Top 10 red carpet searches list

Brie Larson has won countless acting awards but she's really thrilled to end 2019 as one of Google's Top 10 most-searched red carpet stars.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Olivia Wilde Wins Best First Feature for 'Booksmart' at Spirit Awards 2020!

Olivia Wilde appears on stage to accept an award at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday afternoon (February 8) at the pier in Santa Monica,...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

Adam Sandler Wins at Spirit Awards 2020, Gives One of the Best Speeches of All Time (Video)

Adam Sandler appears on stage to accept the award for Best Actor at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday afternoon (February 8) at the pier in...
Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Stars hit the beach at the Spirit Awards https://t.co/686X4iSXxD 7 hours ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Stars hit the beach at the Spirit Awards: Hollywood stars hit the beach the day before the Oscars for the Independent Spirit Aw… 7 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Stars hit the beach at the Spirit Awards: Hollywood stars hit the beach the day before the Oscars for the Independe… https://t.co/vy20ZMGhkb 7 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Stars hit the beach at the Spirit Awards https://t.co/tyokkYCDqF 7 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Stars hit the beach at the Spirit Awards https://t.co/tyokkYUePf 7 hours ago

MiamiPapers

Miami Secret Papers RT @obamasmanifesto: Keep up the good work! RT @cahulaan: Stars hit the beach at the Spirit Awards https://t.co/tBCOTEV27I #25thAmendmentNo… 7 hours ago

obamasmanifesto

Obama's Manifesto Keep up the good work! RT @cahulaan: Stars hit the beach at the Spirit Awards https://t.co/tBCOTEV27I… https://t.co/mKcv5EePUS 7 hours ago

afeelappeal

A Feel Appeal Stars hit the beach at the Spirit Awards https://t.co/smV7lh5fEC https://t.co/fzoq6rYpb9 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.