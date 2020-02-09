Global  

Bronx attacks on NYPD likely to further inflame tensions between cops, de Blasio's City Hall

FOXNews.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
One man’s apparent war on a Bronx NYPD precinct is likely to further inflame tensions between the nation’s largest police union and City Hall, which together with state leaders has enacted policies critics say put officers and the citizens they protect in increasing danger.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: NYPD, Union Outraged Over Attacks On Officers

NYPD, Union Outraged Over Attacks On Officers 02:08

 The weekend attacks against NYPD officers are drawing sharp criticism from the Police Benevolent Association. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports

Suspect In Attacks Against Cops Charged With Attempted Murder [Video]Suspect In Attacks Against Cops Charged With Attempted Murder

Robert Williams, the suspect in two separate attacks against police officers over the weekend, has been hit with multiple charges, including attempted murder. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:05Published

Gunman wounds two NYPD officers in separate attacks [Video]Gunman wounds two NYPD officers in separate attacks

A New York City police officer was shot and wounded in a police station on Sunday morning about 12 hours after another officer was wounded while he sat in his patrol van in the same neighborhood in..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:05Published


Tweets about this

noleslimreaper

🇺🇸bdmnoles🇺🇸 RT @emilia_suze: Remember de Blasio is very close to ANTIFA! Trump should declare Antifa as domestic terrorists and charge anyone who is co… 4 hours ago

Vicki49060874

MyOpinionNOTyours!✝️🇺🇸#TRUMP2020#MAGA#2ndAm. RT @sharonz6: Bronx attacks on NYPD likely to further inflame tensions between cops, de Blasio's City Hall https://t.co/AgRKd6H1Va 5 hours ago

DBTayor

D.B. Taylor, Now With 16% More Hottentot! RT @graywolf442: "Bronx attacks on NYPD likely to further inflame tensions between cops, de Blasio's City Hall" Three NYPD cops shot at, tw… 7 hours ago

graywolf442

Gray Wolf "Bronx attacks on NYPD likely to further inflame tensions between cops, de Blasio's City Hall" Three NYPD cops shot… https://t.co/tCUlQj8iOG 7 hours ago

Schare_Inv_Serv

David Starsky Bronx attacks on NYPD likely to further inflame tensions between cops, de Blasio's City Hall https://t.co/SNTOCvN8d9 7 hours ago

WillK97148637

William K RT @Joe7993: Bronx attacks on NYPD likely to further inflame tensions between cops, de Blasio's City Hall https://t.co/et9QCDRP7I 7 hours ago

skk8Rguy

Lon RT @BarrtlbTim: Bronx attacks on NYPD likely to further inflame tensions between cops, de Blasio's City Hall: WHY? https://t.co/r6EnCIzTQy 8 hours ago

JajsaArthur

Joni Mandel RT @LJSpagnoli: Bronx attacks on NYPD likely to further inflame tensions between cops, de Blasio's City Hall https://t.co/XQQNvez3mi 8 hours ago

