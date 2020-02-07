Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Chef Shows Diversity Of Flavors Across Slices For National Pizza Day!

Chef Shows Diversity Of Flavors Across Slices For National Pizza Day!

CBS 2 Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Donatella Arpaia from Prova Pizza Bar stop by to show off the art and science of perfect pizza.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Pizza Is Officially America's Favorite Food (National Pizza Day, February 9th)

Pizza Is Officially America's Favorite Food (National Pizza Day, February 9th) 01:01

 Pizza Is Officially America's Favorite Food The Harris Poll conducted a survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults. The top answer among 21% of participants was pizza. Coming in at number 2 was steak with 16% of votes. The number 3 spot with 13% of votes went to hamburgers. And 4th place was a tie between...

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Benefits Of Pizza [Video]The Benefits Of Pizza

Registered dietician Caroline Passerrello stops by to explain the benefits of pizza ahead of National Pizza Day!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 04:22Published

Buddy's Pizza to celebrate National Pizza Day on Sunday [Video]Buddy's Pizza to celebrate National Pizza Day on Sunday

Buddy&apos;s Pizza to celebrate National Pizza Day on Sunday

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Get free pizza and deals for National Pizza Day at Papa John's, Pizza Hut and more Sunday

Save some dough for National Pizza Day Sunday at Pizza Hut, Domino's, Papa John's and get free pizza at Planet Fitness. Chipotle has free delivery.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.