British Airways Sets Speed Record, Crossing The Atlantic In Under 5 Hours

NPR Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Propelled by strong winds, Flight BA112 topped the speed of 800 mph, by one expert estimate. It traveled from New York's JFK to London's Heathrow in 4 hours 56 minutes overnight Saturday.
