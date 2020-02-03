Global  

Lindsey Graham To Giuliani: ‘Go To The Intel Committee, Not Me’ With Biden Information

Daily Caller Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
‘Rudy Giuliani ... is a crime fighter’
Graham: DOJ has process to review Giuliani’s Ukraine info

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, a close ally of President Donald Trump, said Sunday that the Justice Department has...
Seattle Times

Jill Biden Says Lindsey Graham Is No Longer A Friend After Demanding Investigations of Family: ‘He’s Changed’

"I don’t know what happened to Lindsey," Biden continued. "And we used to be great friends and friends with *John McCain*. We traveled together with the...
Mediaite


