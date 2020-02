𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐧 RT @ParasiteMovie: Thank you, @TheAcademy #Oscars #PARASITE https://t.co/eeUZ6zBGz4 2 seconds ago

diggity no doubt. 🌸 RT @UWDAction: Parasite just won best International Feature Film 👏🏼 because Parasite was able to move freely from Korea to the United State… 2 seconds ago

Kaeleigh Jordan RT @RollingStone: 'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at the #Oscars. See the complete list of winners here:… 2 seconds ago

Elisa Hategan🏳️‍🌈✡ RT @elisahategan: Holy crap, I can't believe Parasite won - the first foreign movie to ever win Best Picture. They'll be drinking till dawn… 2 seconds ago

sara⁷ is seeing bts! RT @neonrated: Best Picture Best Director Best International Feature Best Original Screenplay #Oscars #Parasite https://t.co/NkHvl2bKDr 2 seconds ago

Min⁷ ♡ RT @smFISHMAN: BTS and Parasite taking the world by storm. #Oscars 2 seconds ago

adrian RT @cnnbrk: "Parasite" wins best picture of the year at the Academy Awards. It is the first non-English language film to win the category.… 2 seconds ago