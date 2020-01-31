County in Kansas is jailing people over unpaid medical debt

If two court hearings are missed on unpaid medical debt, the judge issues an arrest warrant for contempt of court.



Recent related videos from verified sources Medical Debt p3 Michelle Johnson, Executive Director of the Tennessee Justice Avenue joins OpenLine to discuss the barriers that Medical Debt places on people. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 15:31Published 1 week ago Medical Debt p4 Michelle Johnson, Executive Director of the Tennessee Justice Avenue joins OpenLine to discuss the barriers that Medical Debt places on people. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 09:36Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources County in Kansas jailing people over unpaid medical debt Some Americans who are struggling to pay their medical bills are now facing jail time. In partnership with ProPublica, Meg Oliver reports on a town in Kansas...

CBS News 2 hours ago



2/9: CBS Evening News CBS News Battleground Tracker: Sanders, Buttigieg leading in New Hampshire; County in rural Kansas is jailing people over unpaid medical debt

CBS News 23 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this