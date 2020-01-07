Global  

Natalie Portman's Oscar outfit honors snubbed female directors

CBS News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The star had the names of several female directors, who were not nominated this year, embroidered on her cape.
News video: Natalie Portman Calls Out the Oscars for Snubbed Women Directors

Natalie Portman Calls Out the Oscars for Snubbed Women Directors 01:22

 Natalie Portman Calls Out the Oscars for Snubbed Women Directors The Oscar winning actress embroidered her Dior cape with the names of all the female directors who were overlooked by the Academy this year. Natalie Portman, via ‘Los Angeles Times’ The directors on Portman's cape include: Greta...

Natalie Portman's red carpet look included a cape embroidered with the names of female directors that were snubbed

Natalie Portman’s cape was embroidered with names of women directors who were snubbed at the Academy Awards

Natalie Portman's Oscars outfit includes names of female directors who were not nominated

Natalie Portman made a statement on the 2020 Oscars red carpet on Sunday night.
Natalie Portman's Oscars 2020 Dress Embroidered With Female Directors Who Weren't Nominated

Natalie Portman‘s 2020 Academy Awards outfit pays tribute to all of the female directors who weren’t nominated. The 38-year-old Black Swan actress hit the...
akemoi

Denis Fruneau Natalie Portman's Oscars outfit recognized snubbed female directors https://t.co/GEWfXiUJZJ 5 minutes ago

vclina

Vclina! Europa! Europese Unie! N L 🇳🇱 RT @Lucas_Wyrsch: Natalie Portman's Oscars outfit recognized snubbed female directors https://t.co/eDP1vrVA8A 8 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Natalie Portman's Oscars outfit recognized snubbed female directors https://t.co/eDP1vrVA8A 9 minutes ago

babyjjean

JEAN and ms.natalie portman periodt her oscar outfit w the directors who didn’t get nominated, queen moves periodt 11 minutes ago

calumamidala

tay ll 📼 my whole timeline is warring opinions and i’m just literally vibing thinking about how much natalie portman’s oscar… https://t.co/tf2nQeyaxT 46 minutes ago

CarstensReagan

Reagan Carstens RT @StagedoorManor: Alum Natalie Portman was stunning presenting an Oscar, but the real winner was her outfit! Custom-made Dior that includ… 1 hour ago

gangwaniprachi

PRACHI GANGWANI Natalie Portman has the coolest Oscar outfit!! https://t.co/5j0xnmJaOn 2 hours ago

MumbaiMirror

Mumbai Mirror #Oscars | Natalie Portman's outfit featured names of female directors not nominated for an Oscar at the ceremony th… https://t.co/nEHf0Klvql 2 hours ago

