Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Solar Orbiter > Solar Orbiter heading for 1st look at sun's poles

Solar Orbiter heading for 1st look at sun's poles

USATODAY.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Europe and NASA's Solar Orbiter rocketed into space Sunday night on an unprecedented mission to capture the first pictures of the sun's elusive poles. The sun's polar regions have never been photographed before. (Feb. 10)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Sun mission

Sun mission 02:49

 Solar Orbiter is being launched to find out more about how the Sun behaves.

Recent related videos from verified sources

European Space Agency prepares to launch Solar Orbiter [Video]European Space Agency prepares to launch Solar Orbiter

Mandatory credit: European Space Agency The Solar Orbiter, a spacecraft designed and built in the UK, is ready for its journey to the Sun in a mission to unlock its secrets. It is expected to be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Interview with Solar Astrophysicist from NASA about mission to face the sun [Video]Interview with Solar Astrophysicist from NASA about mission to face the sun

Meteorologist Trent Aric interviewed a Solar Astrophysicist from NASA about their mission to face the sun.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 03:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NASA, ESA set to send Solar Orbiter probe to map Sun's poles

Solar Orbiter carries ten instruments packed behind a massive 324-pound (147 kg) heat shield
Hindu Also reported by •ReutersSpace DailyJerusalem PostUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comBBC NewsWorldNews

A new spacecraft is launching toward the sun on Sunday. It will take the first photos of the sun's poles and probe its violent eruptions.

A new spacecraft is launching toward the sun on Sunday. It will take the first photos of the sun's poles and probe its violent eruptions.· NASA is launching a European spacecraft called the Solar Orbiter toward the sun on Sunday. · The Solar Orbiter is expected to capture the first images of...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Solar Orbiter heading for 1st look at sun's poles https://t.co/P1jReRUVMI 20 minutes ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Solar Orbiter heading for 1st look at sun's poles https://t.co/Jjl0kb2HHI 24 minutes ago

cahulaan

Patrick Solar Orbiter heading for 1st look at sun's poles https://t.co/FXKfvhx5o1 #25thAmendmentNow #ImpeachTrump #TheResistance 24 minutes ago

afeelappeal

A Feel Appeal Solar Orbiter heading for 1st look at sun’s poles https://t.co/OPiuVh53eN https://t.co/04xl9Y0gaM 30 minutes ago

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Solar Orbiter heading for 1st look at sun’s poles https://t.co/fdGZy80kG6 38 minutes ago

AStommels

Aleksandr Stommels RT @SpaceUpProject: Five things we are going to learn from the #SolarOrbiter mission: 🚀When solar eruptions are heading our way 🌬️Why the s… 3 days ago

SpaceUpProject

SpaceUpProject Five things we are going to learn from the #SolarOrbiter mission: 🚀When solar eruptions are heading our way 🌬️Why t… https://t.co/3cag5Vljtk 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.