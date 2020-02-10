Joaquin Phoenix delivers powerful best actor Oscar acceptance speech

The South Korean movie wins big with a total of four awards including Best Picture and Best Director, while Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix are named Best...

Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix gives lengthy, emotional best actor acceptance speech about the state of humanity Joaquin Phoenix gave a lengthy speech about the state of the world while accepting his Oscar for best actor at the 92nd annual Academy Awards.

FOXNews.com 10 hours ago



