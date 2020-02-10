Global  

"Parasite" is first foreign film to win best picture Oscar

CBS News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Multiple standing ovations greeted director Bong Joon Ho's numerous statuettes for the film.
News video: Parasite scales subtitles barrier to win Best Picture Oscar | OneIndia News

Parasite scales subtitles barrier to win Best Picture Oscar | OneIndia News

 The 92nd Academy Awards scripted history by naming a non-English language film the top winner. South Korean film 'Parasite' became the first foreign film to win the coveted best picture prize at the Oscar ceremony on Sunday. It also won the award for Best International Feature, Best Director and Best...

Oscars: Parasite is first foreign language film in 92 years to win best picture [Video]Oscars: Parasite is first foreign language film in 92 years to win best picture

Oscars: Parasite is first foreign language film in 92 years to win best picture

Duration: 01:57

'Parasite' makes history at Oscars [Video]'Parasite' makes history at Oscars

South Korean movie &apos;Parasite&apos; becomes the first foreign language film to win Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Gloria Tso reports.

Duration: 01:46


Oscars: Parasite is first foreign language film in 92 years to win best picture

1
Also reported by DNA, Seattle Times, Just Jared, USATODAY.com, Newsy, Hindu

Parasite’s Bong Joon-ho Wins Best Director, Pays Tribute to Fellow Nominees

Bong Joon-ho continues to make history at the 2020 Academy Awards! The Korean director took home the award for Best Director at the event at the Dolby Theatre in...
Also reported by Hindu, Newsy

CallMeAuranna

Auranna RT @Variety: BREAKING: #Parasite becomes first foreign-language film to win best picture at #Oscars https://t.co/oHpnpwqvSm 3 seconds ago

IrS2kexQpZh3vSN

이인영 RT @nytimes: Breaking News: “Parasite” won the Oscar for best picture. The South Korean thriller is the first foreign-language film to do s… 6 seconds ago

namjoonsidol

𝔸𝕣𝕚⁷ ✈️ 𝔽𝕖𝕕𝕖𝕩 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕝𝕕 ✈️ RT @ThePopHub: Parasite is the first foreign language film in HISTORY to win Best Picture at the #Oscars https://t.co/Ma8V37RQiD 6 seconds ago

iam_dhruvin

d' RT @cIemmie: PARASITE IS THE FIRST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM TO WIN BEST PICTURE THIS IS SO IMPORTANT GUYS 13 seconds ago

flaskarova

Maria Flaskarova 7 RT @kdramarchive: the korean film parasite sweeps four awards at today’s academy awards, including ‘best picture’ — the first foreign film… 18 seconds ago

PabloBeal

PB, no J RT @DeanSanchez: My coworker sat behind the Parasite cast/crew at the Oscars. This was their reaction to winning best picture & being the f… 21 seconds ago

daeguuuboii

𝚃⁷☻ RT @RollingStone: 'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at the #Oscars. See the complete list of winners here:… 26 seconds ago

petitbyunnie

Dani✨🦋 RT @wgnxian: this scene alone guaranteed parasite to become the first foreign language film to win an oscar best picture https://t.co/3qlie… 29 seconds ago

