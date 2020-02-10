"Parasite" is first foreign film to win best picture Oscar

Auranna RT @Variety: BREAKING: #Parasite becomes first foreign-language film to win best picture at #Oscars https://t.co/oHpnpwqvSm 3 seconds ago

이인영 RT @nytimes: Breaking News: “Parasite” won the Oscar for best picture. The South Korean thriller is the first foreign-language film to do s… 6 seconds ago

𝔸𝕣𝕚⁷ ✈️ 𝔽𝕖𝕕𝕖𝕩 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕝𝕕 ✈️ RT @ThePopHub: Parasite is the first foreign language film in HISTORY to win Best Picture at the #Oscars https://t.co/Ma8V37RQiD 6 seconds ago

d' RT @cIemmie: PARASITE IS THE FIRST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM TO WIN BEST PICTURE THIS IS SO IMPORTANT GUYS 13 seconds ago

Maria Flaskarova 7 RT @kdramarchive: the korean film parasite sweeps four awards at today’s academy awards, including ‘best picture’ — the first foreign film… 18 seconds ago

PB, no J RT @DeanSanchez: My coworker sat behind the Parasite cast/crew at the Oscars. This was their reaction to winning best picture & being the f… 21 seconds ago

𝚃⁷☻ RT @RollingStone: 'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at the #Oscars. See the complete list of winners here:… 26 seconds ago