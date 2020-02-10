Global  

Janelle Monae, Brie Larson among Oscars fashion standouts

USATODAY.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Janelle Moane, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson and Cynthia Erivo not only shine in film, but also on the Oscars red carpet. (Feb. 9)
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Janelle Monae Kicks Off 2020 Oscars With Mister Rogers-Themed Performance | THR News

Janelle Monae Kicks Off 2020 Oscars With Mister Rogers-Themed Performance | THR News 01:21

 Janelle Monae Kicks Off 2020 Oscars With Mister Rogers-Themed Performance | THR News

Janelle Monae shouted out 'Oscars So White' in her opening musical number [Video]Janelle Monae shouted out 'Oscars So White' in her opening musical number

Happy Black History Month, courtesy of Janelle Monae.

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Janelle Monae Opens Oscars 2020 [Video]Janelle Monae Opens Oscars 2020

Janelle Monae opens Oscars 2020 with a rousing performance covering some of the year's biggest films. See more performances and highlights at Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 06:02Published


Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson Sing Along With Janelle Monae in a Rousing Oscars Opening Number

Somehow, the show managed to go on after Janelle Monae stopped it. The Harriet actress opened the 2020 Oscars first with a heartwarming homage to Mr. Rogers,...
E! Online

Oscars 2020 best-dressed stars: Janelle Monae, Scarlett Johansson rule red carpet

Janelle Monae, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson shined during Hollywood's biggest night. See other stars who were best-dressed at the Oscars.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

swiftsIullaby

Sacha🌛 RT @loventhunders: BRIE LARSON VIBING TO JANELLE MONAE AND JANELLE GOING “YOU CAN SING IT” THIS IS ALL I’VE EVER WANTED #Oscars https://t.c… 5 minutes ago

Annakoloet

Flit & Hammy fan account Ok I'm here to provide you with a definitive answer of who won the Oscars and it's... 🥁 Janelle Monáe With Sandra… https://t.co/OYGS0BswnD 9 minutes ago

ajuliananery

DARTH VADER RT @loventhunders: brie larson when janelle monae walked up to her and told her to sing a part of the song https://t.co/dmMqAyFfGv 56 minutes ago

wandaahrp

annisa iswanda hrp RT @enews: Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson Sing Along With Janelle Monae in a Rousing Oscars Opening Number https://t.co/jBaqGMj1uI 1 hour ago

NZStuffEnt

Stuff Entertainment Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson sing along with Janelle Monae in a rousing Oscars opening number https://t.co/LoHcgi0764 1 hour ago

