Making Oscar history, 'Parasite' wins best picture

USATODAY.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
'Parasite' has won the best picture Oscar, becoming the first foreign-language film to take home the biggest honor in the business. Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor Oscar for 'Joker.' (Feb. 10)
 
News video: 'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History

'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History 01:09

 'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History 'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win best picture. The film is also the first South Korean production to win an Academy Award. Director Bong Joon-ho took home best original screenplay along with co-writer Han Jin-won. Bong also...

'Parasite' wins Best Picture Oscar and makes history [Video]'Parasite' wins Best Picture Oscar and makes history

'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win best picture.

Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars [Video]Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars

Pitt won for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

Recent related news from verified sources

'Parasite' Wins Best Picture at Oscars 2020, Makes History as First Foreign Language Film to Win

Parasite has made history as the first movie not in the English language to win Best Picture at the Oscars! The movie won four awards in total at the 2020...
How ‘Parasite’ made Oscars history as the first foreign-language best picture winner

Sunday night at the 92nd Academy Awards, "Parasite" made Oscars history, becoming the first foreign language film to win Best Picture. It also winning Oscars for...
