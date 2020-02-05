Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Joe Biden confident in campaign despite poor finish in Iowa

Joe Biden confident in campaign despite poor finish in Iowa

CBS News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden joins “CBS This Morning” from Nashua, New Hampshire, where he says he is confident in how his campaign is doing. The Democratic candidate responds to his poor finish in Iowa and the latest CBS News Battleground Tracker that shows Senator Bernie Sanders leading the field, followed closely by former Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden calls NH woman a 'lying dog-faced pony solider'

Biden calls NH woman a 'lying dog-faced pony solider' 01:11

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in New Hampshire on Tuesday called a woman who asked him about his Iowa caucus performance a &quot;lying dog-faced pony soldier.&quot; The line was from a John Wayne movie, his campaign said.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders And Pete Buttigieg Take The Lead In New Hampshire [Video]Bernie Sanders And Pete Buttigieg Take The Lead In New Hampshire

Sen. Bernie Sanders takes the lead in the second release of the Democratic primary tracking poll. According to Business Insider, the poll was done by the University of New Hampshire. Even with the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Joe Biden Launches Ad Campaign Against Pete Buttigieg [Video]Joe Biden Launches Ad Campaign Against Pete Buttigieg

Joe Biden’s campaign released an attack ad about Pete Buttigieg’s accomplishments as a small town mayor. The ad compared Biden’s negotiations with Iran to Buttigieg’s negotiations with pet chip..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Big Problem,’ ‘Dead Broke’: CNN’s David Axelrod Offers Scathing Analysis of Biden Campaign After ‘Anemic Fourth Place Finish’

CNN panelists *David Axelrod*, *Nia-Malika Henderson*, and *Van Jones* offered a scathing assessment of former Vice President Joe Biden's apparent fourth-place...
Mediaite

Joe Biden's supporters shaky due to poor show in Iowa

Joe Biden's supporters shaky due to poor show in Iowa*Des Moines:* Joe Biden's third US presidential bid enters a critical stretch after a disappointing finish in the Iowa caucuses sent the former vice president on...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

katriord

Kathy Riordan RT @jilevin: Joe Biden confident in campaign despite poor finish in Iowa https://t.co/nmmSgeqicS 2 hours ago

afeelappeal

A Feel Appeal Joe Biden confident in campaign despite poor finish in Iowa https://t.co/1B16J92hpk https://t.co/0OkEUVdwzq 2 hours ago

ABCHAMP11

andreasbriel Joe Biden confident in campaign despite poor finish in Iowa - YouTube https://t.co/uWSPmzqydi 2 hours ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Joe Biden confident in campaign despite poor finish in Iowa https://t.co/62aww6V512 https://t.co/abm6GTla3D 2 hours ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Joe Biden confident in campaign despite poor finish in Iowa https://t.co/nmmSgeqicS 2 hours ago

Thastruggle1

Thastruggle RT @MSNBC: Deputy Biden campaign manager Kate Bedingfield on Iowa: "We have some real concerns about some of the issues with the process la… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.