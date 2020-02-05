Joe Biden confident in campaign despite poor finish in Iowa
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Former Vice President Joe Biden joins “CBS This Morning” from Nashua, New Hampshire, where he says he is confident in how his campaign is doing. The Democratic candidate responds to his poor finish in Iowa and the latest CBS News Battleground Tracker that shows Senator Bernie Sanders leading the field, followed closely by former Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in New Hampshire on Tuesday called a woman who asked him about his Iowa caucus performance a "lying dog-faced pony soldier." The line was from a John Wayne movie, his campaign said.