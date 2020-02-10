Clint Eastwood Has Bizarre Moment During Pebble Beach Pro-Am Interview With Jim Nantz Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Weird 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bobby Junkin Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: Clint Eastwood Has Bizarre Moment During Pebble Beach Pro-Am Inter… https://t.co/AHFDkt6UjK 36 minutes ago John D Marvin FYI: Clint Eastwood Has Bizarre Moment During Pebble Beach Pro-Am Interview With Jim Nantz https://t.co/AnIAn9UCHx 43 minutes ago Nusfeed ⭐ Clint Eastwood Has Bizarre Moment During Pebble Beach Pro-Am Interview With Jim Nantz https://t.co/QU0R9eteFH https://t.co/ZDk2LFZkcf 48 minutes ago Matthew Ogborn Clint Eastwood on US PGA golf coverage just now trying banter with Nick Faldo is the first bizarre 2020 TV moment I can recall 17 hours ago