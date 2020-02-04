Global  

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Defense To Call Model Who Accuser Claims ‘Was Standing Right There’ After Alleged Assault

CBS 2 Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The sixth accuser who testified against Harvey Weinstein said after he groped her in a hotel bathroom in 2013, there was another woman there who did nothing to stop it.
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Accused Says Things 'Going Good' As Defense Makes Its Case

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Accused Says Things 'Going Good' As Defense Makes Its Case 01:51

 The accused former movie mogul's defense team called a psychologist to the stand to testify about memory and recall. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Roommate Of Alleged Victim Testifies [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Roommate Of Alleged Victim Testifies

For the third day, the defense in the Harvey Weinstein rape and sexual assault trial called witnesses to try to poke holes in accusers' allegations. CBS2's Alic Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:41Published

Weinstein witness says accuser called him 'spiritual soulmate' [Video]Weinstein witness says accuser called him 'spiritual soulmate'

A former friend of Jessica Mann, one of the accusers in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial, told jurors on Monday that Mann did not show any signs of distress on the day the former Hollywood producer..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published


Harvey Weinstein trial: Prosecution rests after accuser grilled over alleged discrepancies

The prosecution in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes rested Thursday after further cross-examination of a sixth accuser.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS 2The WrapReutersNYTimes.comFOXNews.comTamworth Herald

Rape accuser admits reaching out to Weinstein after romantic break-ups

A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her told a Manhattan jury on Tuesday that more than once following the alleged attack she had reached out to the...
Reuters

