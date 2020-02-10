Global  

Cluster Of Massive Great White Sharks Off Carolina Coast Remains A Mystery

Monday, 10 February 2020
Scientists are trying to figure out why great white sharks are clustering off the coasts of South and North Carolina, as indicated by satellite tracking data shared Saturday on social media.
News video: Great White Shark Off Mexican Coast Named After Kobe Bryant

Great White Shark Off Mexican Coast Named After Kobe Bryant 00:30

 A great white shark being studied off the coast of Mexico has been renamed Kobe Bryant, in honor of the Laker legend.

