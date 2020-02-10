Global  

Amazon Looks to Depose Trump in Pentagon Contracting Case

NYTimes.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The Pentagon said it “strongly opposes” the request from the internet giant, which is challenging the awarding of a defense contract to Microsoft.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon Seeks To Depose Trump In Pentagon Contract Case

Amazon Seeks To Depose Trump In Pentagon Contract Case 00:37

 Amazon reportedly seeks to depose President Trump in the Pentagon case.

Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon Looks to Question Trump in Pentagon Contracting Case

The Pentagon said it “strongly opposes” the request from the internet giant, which is challenging the awarding of a defense contract to Microsoft.
NYTimes.com

Amazon wants to depose Trump in its JEDI protest saying his 'bias' against founder Jeff Bezos influenced DoD decision (AMZN, GGOG)

Amazon wants to depose Trump in its JEDI protest saying his 'bias' against founder Jeff Bezos influenced DoD decision (AMZN, GGOG)· *Amazon told a federal court it wants to depose President Trump in connection with its legal case challenging the Pentagon's decision to award the $10 billion...
Business Insider


