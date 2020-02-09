Global  

President Trump's 2021 Budget Proposal Seeks More Detention Beds, Cuts To Food Stamps And Medicaid

Gothamist Monday, 10 February 2020
President Trump's 2021 Budget Proposal Seeks More Detention Beds, Cuts To Food Stamps And MedicaidThe proposed budget will increase spending on the military and border security, part of Trump's second-term priorities. [ more › ]
News video: Trump Budget Plan Doubles Down on Tax Rate Reductions

Trump Budget Plan Doubles Down on Tax Rate Reductions 00:59

 The White House is unveiling a new round of tax cuts in its fiscal 2021 budget, as the 2020 election draws nearer.

Trump to propose new budget with $4.8 trillion proposal [Video]Trump to propose new budget with $4.8 trillion proposal

President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his latest budget, a $4.8 trillion proposal. According to Business Insider, he will ask Congress for $2 billion for the border wall. Additionally, Trump..

Trump To Propose New Budget With $4.8 Trillion Proposal

President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his latest budget, a $4.8 trillion proposal. According to Business Insider, he will ask Congress for $2 billion for the border wall. Additionally, Trump..

Citizens Against Government Waste Proposals Included in Trump FY 2021 Budget

Citizens Against Government Waste Proposals Included in Trump FY 2021 BudgetWASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #FY2021--President Trump’s budget included 80 percent of CAGW's Prime Cuts 2019 recommendations to help slash the federal debt.
Business Wire Also reported by Seattle Times

Big cuts expected in Trump budget proposal

President Donald Trump is expected to propose a budget for fiscal 2021 that would significantly scale back social safety net  -More- 
SmartBrief Also reported by NPR, SeattlePI.com, Seattle Times, Newsy, Reuters

75flyers

Bob RT @atrupar: Treasury Secretary Assistant Sec. Monica Crowley defends cuts to entitlements in Trump's new 2021 budget proposal: "The presid… 3 seconds ago

tmajorjames

Timmy 🎶 RT @NBCNews: President Trump unveils $4.8T election-year budget plan that recycles previously rejected cuts to domestic programs like food… 14 seconds ago

tkelly407

Tonya Kelly RT @ABC: Pres. Trump unveils a $4.8 trillion budget that seeks to balance the budget in 15 years, falling short of the the traditional GOP… 15 seconds ago

RyanJohncke

Ryan Johncke 🌊 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇩🇰 🌊 RT @nytimes: Breaking News: President Trump’s $4.8 trillion budget proposal includes a familiar list of deep cuts to federal safety net pro… 17 seconds ago

repuTaylorERA

RIP KOBE GIANNA ❤️ RT @RepTerriSewell: The #TrumpBudget cuts billions in critical funding for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP, education, and more.… 53 seconds ago

yvonnecody1326

Yvonne Cody RT @politico: President Trump is pitching a 7.8 percent cut to Education Department programs in the fiscal 2021 budget proposal he will rel… 1 minute ago

BrandonLeeTV

Brandon L. Blakney RT @Forbes: President Trump proposed new changes to student loans as part of his annual budget proposal. Here’s what you need to know: http… 2 minutes ago

KathyABadger

Kathy Badger RT @WhipClyburn: This President has lied to the American people over & over again, & his latest budget proposal proves it. Under his propo… 2 minutes ago

