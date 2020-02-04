Global  

China's Coronavirus Outbreak Could Disrupt Global Shipping, Supply Chains, Experts Warn

China’s Coronavirus Outbreak Could Disrupt Global Shipping, Supply Chains, Experts Warn

cbs4.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Measures to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak are reducing the number of seaborne vessels and threatening to disrupt global supply chains.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
China's Coronavirus Disrupts Global Container Shipping, Supply Chains

China's Coronavirus Disrupts Global Container Shipping, Supply Chains 00:46

 Measures to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak — shutting down factories and keeping workers at home — are reducing the number of seaborne vessels and threatening to disrupt global supply chains. Katie Johnston reports.

