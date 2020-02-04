Global  

Alleged resume of Lori Loughlin's daughter lists fake achievements

CBS News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
New documents allegedly show the lengths actress Lori Loughlin and her husband went to get their daughter into USC. Carter Evans reports.
Resume For Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Claims She Rowed In Head Of The Charles

The couple allegedly paid $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as crew team recruits, even though neither are rowers.

 The couple allegedly paid $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as crew team recruits, even though neither are rowers.

WBZ Evening News Update For Feb. 10 [Video]WBZ Evening News Update For Feb. 10

Candidates make last pitch for votes as President Trump holds rally in NH; Man accused of attempting to kidnap woman in Boston; Prosecutors reveal fake resume used to get Lori Loughlin’s daughter..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:25Published

Reelz Special Digs Deep Into Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin’s College Bribe Scandal [Video]Reelz Special Digs Deep Into Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin’s College Bribe Scandal

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were two of the parents caught up in the case involving parents bribing their children’s way into the University of Southern California. Now insight into how..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:15Published


Feds Release Olivia Jade's Rowing Resume in Lori Loughlin Case

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's youngest daughter has quite the list of accomplishments in rowing -- at least her resume made it seem that way to USC....
TMZ.com

'Highly talented': Fake rowing résumé allegedly touts Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade

The rowing résumé that describes its subject as 'highly talented' was allegedly fabricated for Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's daughter.
USATODAY.com

ExaroNews

Exaro News Alleged resume of Lori Loughlin's daughter lists fake achievements #EntertainmentNews https://t.co/zww2Y09jFC 17 minutes ago

LoriABaker

LoriABaker RT @enews: As the college admissions scandal wages on, an eyebrow-raising document has surfaced: Olivia Jade's alleged rowing resume. https… 31 minutes ago

OmNEtra

Jacob Jay Bloomfields CBS Evening News: Alleged resume of Lori Loughlin's daughter lists fake achievements. https://t.co/SuQc4FI9cG via @GoogleNews 50 minutes ago

KLFY

KLFY NEWS 10 New documents from prosecutors show, for the first time, the lengths Lori Loughlin and her husband allegedly went… https://t.co/sKC9j5uDe9 52 minutes ago

JohnGla74472947

John Glasgow RT @fabienchalandon: They deserve serious jail time. It is all about ethics. Alleged college resume of Lori Loughlin's daughter lists fake… 1 hour ago

fabienchalandon

Fabien Chalandon They deserve serious jail time. It is all about ethics. Alleged college resume of Lori Loughlin's daughter lists fa… https://t.co/VlXTnQvThV 1 hour ago

Craneman51M

cmga Olivia Jade's alleged resume lists fake rowing achievements https://t.co/oWFicAH3X2 2 hours ago

pdougmc

Douglas Pierre Alleged college resume of Lori Loughlin's daughter lists fake rowing achievements https://t.co/57rKQOQOZJ 3 hours ago

