Democrats go on campaign push ahead of New Hampshire primary

CBS News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Candidates spent the day across New Hampshire in a last minute campaign frenzy. A new CBS Battleground Tracker reveals a fight for the top spot. Ed O'Keefe reports.
News video: Democrats Make Final Push Before New Hampshire Primary

Democrats Make Final Push Before New Hampshire Primary 00:55

 All eyes are on New Hampshire ahead of the presidential primary on Tuesday. The leading Democrats were out pushing for votes on Monday. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports

Democrats in disarray ahead of New Hampshire [Video]Democrats in disarray ahead of New Hampshire

Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary may do little to dispel the collective unease or help bridge the deep ideological split between the party’s liberal and moderate wings. This report produced by Jonah..

Trump hosts first campaign rally since acquittal [Video]Trump hosts first campaign rally since acquittal

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a political rally in Manchester, New Hampshire in advance of the 2020 Democratic primaries in the state.

Recent related news from verified sources

2/10: CBS Evening News

Democrats go on campaign push ahead of New Hampshire primary; Musical instrument program gives people second chance after addiction
CBS News

New Hampshire primary: Democrats step up attacks before vote

New Hampshire votes Tuesday in its first-in-the-nation primary. It's most likely to be the last stand for some of the Democratic candidates. The CBS News...
CBS News Also reported by •WorldNewsUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comReutersNPR

