Justice Department reveals charges in massive Equifax hack

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Federal officials revealed who is behind the 2017 Equifax hack that affected millions of Americans. Investigators said Chinese military hackers had access to Equifax computer systems for months, stealing personal information. Jeff Pegues reports. 👓 View full article



