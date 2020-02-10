Global  

Justice Department reveals charges in massive Equifax hack

CBS News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Federal officials revealed who is behind the 2017 Equifax hack that affected millions of Americans. Investigators said Chinese military hackers had access to Equifax computer systems for months, stealing personal information. Jeff Pegues reports.
Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
News video: Galaxy Fold Z Debuts As The Oscars + Chinese Charged In Equifax Hack | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20

Galaxy Fold Z Debuts As The Oscars + Chinese Charged In Equifax Hack | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20

 On Digital Trends Live today: Parasite wins big at the Oscars, and Samsung makes first public showing of the Galaxy Fold Z during an ad spot; Previewing tomorrow's Samsung Unpacked event; Sony and Amazon are the two latest companies to pull out Mobile World Congress; The U.S. Justice Department has...

U.S. charges Chinese spies with massive Equifax hack

The Equifax breach, disclosed in September 2017, exposed the sensitive financial records of nearly 150 million Americans and many other foreigners.
U.S. charges 4 members of Chinese military for massive Equifax hack

"This was one of the largest data breaches in history," Attorney General William Barr said at a press conference.
