Federal Prosecutors Seeking 7-9 Years Of Prison Time For Trump Confidant Roger Stone

Tyler RT @CBSMiami: With former #PresidentTrump ally #RogerStone's sentencing on for next week, @HankTester has learned just how harsh prosecutor… 28 minutes ago Leonard Grossman RT @chicagotribune: Federal prosecutors are seeking 7 to 9 years in prison for Roger Stone, a former Trump confidant who was convicted on w… 1 hour ago Global Analytica Federal prosecutors are seeking 7 to 9 years in prison for Roger Stone, a former Trump confidant who was convicted… https://t.co/Ox9GWLqM0J 1 hour ago Chicago Tribune Federal prosecutors are seeking 7 to 9 years in prison for Roger Stone, a former Trump confidant who was convicted… https://t.co/TBGPymMgfl 2 hours ago Tim Blanchard RT @FMoniteau: Federal prosecutors are seeking to sentence Trump's confidant Roger Stone to serve between 7 and 9 years in prison after his… 2 hours ago Fredon Moniteau Federal prosecutors are seeking to sentence Trump's confidant Roger Stone to serve between 7 and 9 years in prison… https://t.co/xFJryIeiZr 3 hours ago Reece RT @DSafavianEsq: I dont care whether you are a D or an R. Nine years for false statements and witness tampering is ridiculous. This is a… 4 hours ago David Safavian I dont care whether you are a D or an R. Nine years for false statements and witness tampering is ridiculous. Thi… https://t.co/6j1iNg52nK 4 hours ago