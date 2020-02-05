Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Prosecutors ask for 7 to 9 year prison sentence for Roger Stone

Prosecutors ask for 7 to 9 year prison sentence for Roger Stone

CBS News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
In November, Stone was found guilty of all seven charges he faced in relation to former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Multi-Year Sentencing For Roger Stone? [Video]Multi-Year Sentencing For Roger Stone?

CBS4's Hank Tester reports federal prosecutors are seeking seven to nine years for the former Donald Trump ally.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published

A Dying Bernard Madoff Seeks Compassionate Release [Video]A Dying Bernard Madoff Seeks Compassionate Release

Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernard Madoff is dying of kidney failure. According to Reuters, the New Yorker is seeking early “compassionate release” from his 150-year prison sentence. Reuters reports..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Federal Prosecutors Seeking 7-9 Years Of Prison Time For Trump Confidant Roger Stone

With former Donald Trump ally Roger Stone's sentencing on for next week, we're learning just how harsh prosecutors want his punishment to be.
cbs4.com

Prosecutors Recommend Roger Stone Receive 7- to 9-Year Sentence

President Trump’s former campaign adviser was convicted of lying to Congress and trying to block a witness in order to impede an investigation into the 2016...
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Startthinkingb4

Pamela RT @zeusFanHouse: #DOJ Seeks 7-9Yr Prison Sentence 4 #RogerStone Fed #prosecutors recommend 87-108mo sentence 4 67yr #Trump confidant #FB… 1 minute ago

brokenantlerID

Tina - Trained Armed Deplorable RT @ChuckRossDC: A *9 year* prison recommendation for non-violent crimes committed by a 67-year-old man. https://t.co/9w7IUa2f09 2 minutes ago

CABNewsOnline

CAB News Online Justice Department prosecutors seek 7-9 year prison term for Roger Stone: https://t.co/8XUL5sFLOl 5 minutes ago

Gotmyeyesopened

2018/2020 RT @donacobb: @realDonaldTrump Prosecutors asked a judge to sentence Roger Stone to 9 years. Blagojevich received a 14-year sentence. @Be… 5 minutes ago

TrumpPa18908105

TrumpPatriot RT @Watson_Mystique: MAGA, have you had enough of this blatant criminality from Obama Judges and the Deep State? 😡 Is it time to round them… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.