apgnan01 RT @jilevin: Trump rally attendees on which Democrat would be his toughest opponent https://t.co/hsqbamu43i 2 minutes ago

BirdOwl Trump rally attendees on which Democrat would be his toughest opponent https://t.co/M2VVHbMfwV via @CBSNews https://t.co/tUIV7n1krI 3 minutes ago

A Feel Appeal Trump rally attendees on which Democrat would be his toughest opponent https://t.co/H0vM75psrU https://t.co/3btjPQvEMI 3 minutes ago

Jeffrey Levin Trump rally attendees on which Democrat would be his toughest opponent https://t.co/hsqbamu43i 7 minutes ago

JA Arocha Trump supportors are most clueless and uneducated idiots Trump rally attendees on which Democrat would be his tou… https://t.co/OIujcAU7e2 20 minutes ago

PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat Trump rally attendees on which #Democrat would be his toughest opponent https://t.co/ugP5rVGTOr https://t.co/0CRGOsrCjW 27 minutes ago

RAY BAEZ Trump rally attendees on which Democrat would be his toughest opponent https://t.co/xZ3QYVv6GF https://t.co/xPRZzerwcn 52 minutes ago