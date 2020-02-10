Justice Department New Jersey and Seattle over sanctuary policies

"Their express purpose is to shelter aliens whom local law enforcement has already arrested for other crimes. This is neither lawful nor sensible," Barr said Monday.

Justice Department Sues New Jersey, California and King County, Wash., Over 'Unlawful' Immigration Policies

TIME 8 hours ago



U.S. Justice Department files new lawsuits in renewed push to pressure 'sanctuary cities' The U.S. Justice Department ramped up its fight on Monday against states and municipalities that adopt "sanctuary" policies to protect illegal immigrants from...

Reuters 9 hours ago





