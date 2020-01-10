Global  

Puerto Rico Reaches Tentative Deal To Restructure Debt

NPR Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Luis Valentin Ortiz of the Center for Investigative Journalism in San Juan about a new arrangement with bondholders that could help lift Puerto Rico out of bankruptcy.
