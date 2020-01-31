Global  

‘Throw Them Up Against The Wall’: Bloomberg Aggressively Defended ‘Stop And Frisk’ In 2015

Daily Caller Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Bloomberg blocked video of event from being broadcast
Racist Bloomberg Audio Unearthed [Video]Racist Bloomberg Audio Unearthed

In a blow to Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign, audio has resurfaced of the former New York mayor claiming that most murderers are young men of color.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:59Published

Bernie Sanders Edges Joe Biden for Lead in National Poll Just Before Iowa Caucuses [Video]Bernie Sanders Edges Joe Biden for Lead in National Poll Just Before Iowa Caucuses

Bernie Sanders edges past Joe Biden in a new national poll ahead of the first big challenges of the 2020 primary. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the breakdown.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:01Published


'Throw Them Against The Wall And Frisk Them': Bloomberg's 2015 Race Talk Stirs Debate

The remarks, shared widely on social media this week, has sparked discussion about the former New York City mayor's past support of stop-and-frisk, which...
NPR

Bloomberg heard in 2015 audio clip defending ‘stop and frisk,’ throwing minority kids against wall: report

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is under fire after an audio clip emerged on Monday night of him defending his signature "Stop and Frisk" policy,...
FOXNews.com

glendabelle_11

Glenda Ely RT @TrumpWarRoom: This racist rant is shocking. Mike Bloomberg thinks "all the crime" is in "the minority neighborhoods." He bragged abo… 3 seconds ago

AA_Pilot

Captain.Robt✈️ RT @DonaldJTrumpJr: Omg! Leaked audio of Mike Bloomberg talking about the high crime rates among urban minorities. “And the way to get th… 5 seconds ago

Believe_N_USA

Believe In America RT @parscale: All the money in the world can’t undo this “The way you get guns out of the kids’ hands is to throw them up against the wall… 5 seconds ago

Bane5252

Bane RT @NPR: Audio from a 2015 speech by Michael Bloomberg — in which he defends aggressive policing in minority neighborhoods — has sparked re… 6 seconds ago

OSINT220

Pog Audio: Mike Bloomberg Tells Aspen Elites ‘All the Crime’ Is in Minority Areas; ‘Throw Them Against the Wall and Fri… https://t.co/tGbxvwK0sA 7 seconds ago

wilden_ettari

Ettari Wilden RT @DailyCaller: Audio emerges of Michael Bloomberg in 2015 defending stop and frisk and racial profiling in policing: “The way you get t… 12 seconds ago

