Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Utica, New York > Man pleads guilty, admits to killing teen Bianca Devins and posting photos on social media

Man pleads guilty, admits to killing teen Bianca Devins and posting photos on social media

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Brandon Clark faces 25 years to life in prison after pleading guilty Monday to killing Utica, New York, teen Bianca Devins.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
News video: Man suspected of killing Utica teen pleads guilty

Man suspected of killing Utica teen pleads guilty

 Brandon Clark pleads guilty to second-degree murder.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brandon Clark pleads guilty [Video]Brandon Clark pleads guilty

The man accused of killing a Utica teen last summer has plead guilty to second-degree murder.

Credit: WKTVPublished

Man accused of killing teen found guilty [Video]Man accused of killing teen found guilty

Man accused of killing teen found guilty

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man pleads guilty for killing teen, posting photos online

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A man who stabbed a 17-year-old girl to death and posted photos of her bloody corpse online pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on...
Seattle Times

Bianca Devins murder: Man admits killing Instagram star after posting gruesome images online

He initially pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder Ms Devins' death in July
Independent


Tweets about this

FinanceUSA_News

Finance Man pleads guilty, admits to killing teen Bianca Devins and posting photos on social media #Finance… https://t.co/8pS7RRUTq3 2 hours ago

Sisal13

Linda Aukschun Man pleads guilty, admits to killing teen Bianca Devins and posting photos on social media - USA TODAY… https://t.co/87A7YopShz 4 hours ago

LauraD_In_Indy

Laura M. Dellinger Man pleads guilty, admits to killing teen Bianca Devins and posting photos on social media https://t.co/RJZr37VTdA via @journalsentinel 5 hours ago

VShapiro

Vesta Shapiro 🌊 🌊 RT @jilevin: Man pleads guilty, admits to killing teen Bianca Devins and posting photos on social media https://t.co/7FHmkj2xJV 7 hours ago

gfrotton

Gregory Frotton Man pleads guilty, admits to killing teen Bianca Devins and posting photos on social media - USA TODAY https://t.co/wLM3tAhJmT via @nuzzel 8 hours ago

Scott_Damon_

Scott Damon Man pleads guilty, admits to killing teen Bianca Devins and posting photos on social media https://t.co/dhmOZyYtmk 8 hours ago

freep

Detroit Free Press Man pleads guilty, admits to killing teen Bianca Devins and posting photos on social media https://t.co/3SVP5n9VYM 9 hours ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Man pleads guilty, admits to killing teen Bianca Devins and posting photos on social media: Brandon Clark faces 25 years to lif… 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.