China denies Equifax hack charges

CBS News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The DOJ has charged four members of China’s military in relation to the 2017 Equifax credit reporting hack that affected millions of Americans. The four are accused of stealing information from nearly 145 million people, but China has denies the charges. Anna Werner breaks down the developing case.
US says China's military was behind 2017 Equifax hack that left personal information of 145 million Americans exposed

US says China's military was behind 2017 Equifax hack that left personal information of 145 million Americans exposed· The Department of Justice has indicted four members of China's military with carrying out a massive hack into Equifax in 2017. · The Equifax breach...
Business Insider


