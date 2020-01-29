Global  

Mount Rainier National Park access blocked after heavy rains in Washington cause mudslides

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020
All roads leading to Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state remain closed Tuesday after days of heavy rains caused mudslides, damaging roads and leaving communities partially cut off due to widespread damage.
Recent related news from verified sources

Mudslides, washouts block access to Mt. Rainier National Park 'indefinitely'

ASHFORD, Wash. — Landslides, washouts and floodwaters will keep roads into Mount Rainier National Park closed until further notice, state transportation...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

‘Road to Paradise’ still clogged with mud, debris, as Western Washington dries out from recent rains

An ongoing mudslide continued to slither across Highway 706, also known as "The Road to Paradise," at the southwest corner of Mount Rainier National Park.
Seattle Times


