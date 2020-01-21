Mountain lion is first to be killed under California's "3-strike" law

QUEEN___CAIRO___❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ RT @CNN: The first mountain lion has been killed under a new law in California https://t.co/5rN10NVM5g 5 minutes ago Carbon281 RT @KEYTNC3: The mountain lion named “P-56” lived in the western Santa Monica Mountains south of Highway 101 where a local property owner k… 14 minutes ago Ginger✨ RT @cnni: The first mountain lion has been killed under a new law in California https://t.co/B0MTn7NMZM 15 minutes ago PulpNews Crime First #California Mountain Lion #Killed Under State's New Depredation #Law - Feb 11 @ 10:07 AM ET https://t.co/OQiYoluBe5 31 minutes ago KSL 5 TV If the feline has killed or injured livestock or pets, a property owner may kill a mountain lion after he or she ha… https://t.co/Bogo9btsWD 42 minutes ago pronounced: DNA RT @mercnews: First California mountain lion killed under state’s new depredation law https://t.co/lNnJ2vvKv5 46 minutes ago Georgia Mathers First California mountain lion killed under state's new depredation law - CNN https://t.co/aA6mdsBxhD 58 minutes ago BOBO 🦑🦑🦑 RT @EastBayTimes: First California mountain lion killed under state’s new depredation law https://t.co/pSTgFkc7r6 https://t.co/cG8KVhNXpR 59 minutes ago