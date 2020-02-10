Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Donald Trump > Trump goes after Dems in NH day before primary

Trump goes after Dems in NH day before primary

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump went after the Democratic candidates running for his office the day before the New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary. (Feb. 11)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden says Trump 'destroying soul of this nation'

Biden says Trump 'destroying soul of this nation' 02:03

 A day before the New Hampshire primary, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday told voters in Gilford, New Hampshire that "you don't have to stand" for Donald Trump.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Candidates Out Early At Polls As New Hampshire Primary Voting Begins [Video]Candidates Out Early At Polls As New Hampshire Primary Voting Begins

WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:32Published

President Trump Rallies Supporters Ahead Of NH Primary [Video]President Trump Rallies Supporters Ahead Of NH Primary

President Donald Trump spoke to thousands of supporters at SNHU arena in Manchester, NH. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:17Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Trump goes after Dems in NH day before primary https://t.co/KYsIM8oIbQ 23 minutes ago

TonyArm1956

TonyArm1956 RT @MetsMAGA: ✖@NYCMayor&the POS Dems should be jailed&removed for what they do to their cities ✖I truly don't get how anyone votes for the… 40 minutes ago

nubianbabe3

jeanie-weenie Finally a post that goes after Repub Sens & Not Dem Sens!We must realize that Trump has NO PLANS to share his campa… https://t.co/roMxsJWFK6 4 hours ago

LauraDarlin0163

Laura Hall RT @LadyLiberty1791: @AmyMek @realDonaldTrump I agree President Trump should pardon everyone that has been involved in this hit job against… 4 hours ago

afeelappeal

A Feel Appeal Trump goes after Dems in NH day before primary https://t.co/XPIq6BuehS https://t.co/YzgAaFoybG 8 hours ago

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Trump goes after Dems in NH day before primary https://t.co/0ehwGuudra 8 hours ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Trump goes after Dems in NH day before primary https://t.co/IPKY9bHYkH https://t.co/2l3d4uw4O3 8 hours ago

ElectroPig

ElectroPig™ 🍁 Trump goes after Dems in NH day before primary https://t.co/zmHQFxKRvO via @RealDonaldTrump 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.