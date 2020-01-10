Global  

First Celebrity Crush: Smollett-Bell and Winstead

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell recalls shouting at the movie screen for her first celebrity crush, while her "Birds of Prey" co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead names the actor she decided was "cute" when she was a pre-schooler. (Feb. 11)
 
