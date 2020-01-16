Global  

Judge cancels Flynn's sentencing amid attempt to withdraw guilty plea

CBS News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan on Monday canceled Flynn's sentencing hearing set for February 27 "until further order of the court."
Judge cancels Michael Flynn sentencing

Trump’s former national security adviser is seeking to withdraw his guilty plea.
Politico

Federal judge indefinitely postpones sentencing of Michael Flynn

A federal judge on Monday indefinitely postponed the sentencing date for President Trump’s former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, on charges of lying...
FOXNews.com

