China reports the most coronavirus deaths in one day as total surpasses 1,000; US confirms 13th case

Delawareonline Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The one-day death toll of 103 pushed the total past 1,000 and provided an ominous warning that the coronavirus epidemic was accelerating.
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
News video: China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day

China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day 01:23

 The 97 new deaths bring the total to 909 deaths in China.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach

Recent related news from verified sources

China coronavirus deaths reach 811, surpasses SARS death toll

Across China, 89 new deaths and 2,656 new confirmed cases were reported, the vast majority in the province of Hubei. The post China coronavirus deaths reach...
Premium Times Nigeria

Mainland China reports 65 new coronavirus deaths on February 4, total at 490

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China reached 490 as of Tuesday, up 65 from the previous day, the country's National Health Commission...
Reuters


