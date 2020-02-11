Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > "Broom challenge" internet hoax sweeps social media

"Broom challenge" internet hoax sweeps social media

CBS News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The fake NASA claim suggested you can only stand a broom up on its bristles on February 10. It was easy to prove this wrong.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Broom Challenge Sweeps The Internet

Broom Challenge Sweeps The Internet 00:56

 A new social media challenge is sweeping the internet.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Standing Broom Social Media Challenge [Video]Standing Broom Social Media Challenge

brooms nasa rumors standing challenge social media

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:18Published

Broom challenge sweeping social media [Video]Broom challenge sweeping social media

Trent Magill explains the broom challenge.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FACT CHECK: What Is the#BroomChallenge? Is the Craze of Brooms Standing Up Real?

2020 has its first big viral craze that is giving way to a lot of “sweeping” puns. If you haven’t checked your social media feeds yet, we’re talking...
Earn The Necklace


Tweets about this

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#Internet News: "Broom challenge" internet hoax sweeps social media #News": https://t.co/ToVDqyyFsT 7 minutes ago

BillEsteem

🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @CBSNews: What is the #broomchallenge? The new internet hoax that's sweeping social media https://t.co/tzwKPh0oMr https://t.co/vBovFnaBCj 12 minutes ago

bychrisbrito

Christopher Brito Wrote about the #broomchallenge and the reason behind it-- which is not true at all! https://t.co/34JJpQa5oA 17 minutes ago

CBSNews

CBS News What is the #broomchallenge? The new internet hoax that's sweeping social media https://t.co/tzwKPh0oMr https://t.co/vBovFnaBCj 26 minutes ago

DrewBogs623

Drew Bogs RT @wane15: The broom challenge has taken over the internet, but it's just the latest internet hoax. https://t.co/7Xn6QHrmIZ 2 hours ago

wane15

WANE 15 The broom challenge has taken over the internet, but it's just the latest internet hoax. https://t.co/7Xn6QHrmIZ 2 hours ago

sandraschubert

Sandra Lee Schubert @sarahez74 @heatheryn76 @jess_calla A hoax?!! No. Rainbows and unicorns. Rainbows and unicorns. Rainbows and unicor… https://t.co/cVd4OyOCy2 2 hours ago

jks1grl

AUnicorn One day I want to be responsible for an internet hoax like the Great Broom challenge of yesterday.. https://t.co/lmvzzcAdHi 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.