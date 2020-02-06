Teen's cell phone found in Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell missing children case: report

A cell phone belonging to Lori Vallow’s missing teen daughter was found in Hawaii last month, according to a report Tuesday, but the mother and her new husband, Chad Daybell, still have not been arrested -- despite missing an Idaho court deadline to produce 7-year-old “JJ” Vallow, who is autistic, and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan alive to child welfare workers.

