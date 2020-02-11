Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Air Italy Stops Flights To Miami, Elsewhere, Suspends Operations

Air Italy Stops Flights To Miami, Elsewhere, Suspends Operations

cbs4.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The owners of Air Italy, which operated flights throughout Italy and to long-haul destinations including Miami, New York, and Los Angeles, have suspended operations and decided to liquidate the company.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Air Italy Stops Flights To Miami, Elsewhere, Suspends Operations

Air Italy Stops Flights To Miami, Elsewhere, Suspends Operations 00:23

 The owners of Air Italy, which operated flights throughout Italy and to destinations including Miami, New York, and Los Angeles, have suspended operations and decided to liquidate the company. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.