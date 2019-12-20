Global  

Dwayne Wade shares how his child came out as transgender

CBS News Tuesday, 11 February 2020
"Me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, and we are proud allies as well," Wade told Ellen DeGeneres.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union turned to Pose cast when daughter came out as transgender [Video]Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union turned to Pose cast when daughter came out as transgender

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union sought advice from the cast of TV show Pose when their daughter Zaya came out as transgender.

Dwyane Wade Opens up About Supporting His Child’s Gender Identity [Video]Dwyane Wade Opens up About Supporting His Child’s Gender Identity

Dwyane Wade Opens up About Supporting His Child’s Gender Identity. During a recent appearance on ‘All the Smoke,' Dwyane Wade revealed how proud he is to support his child, Zion. . Zion, who is 12..

Dwyane Wade Talks About His Child Coming Out as Transgender

Dwyane Wade is opening up to Ellen DeGeneres about his 12-year-old child’s gender identity. The 38-year-old basketball player talked about how he and wife...
