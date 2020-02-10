New Hampshire Voter Tells MSNBC Anchor She Voted For Bernie Sanders – To Stick It To MSNBC

The voter said MSNBC has constantly attacked Sanders

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Bernie Sanders narrowly wins New Hampshire primary Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire's presidential primary election on Tuesday night, narrowly edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scoring the first clear victory in the Democratic Party's chaotic.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published now Bernie Sanders receives applause after winning New Hampshire primary Vermont senator Bernie Sanders secured a victory in the New Hampshire primary to secure his place as the Democrat presidential candidate today (February 12). Footage shows Sanders receiving masses.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:15Published 1 hour ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'Bernie fever' hits New Hampshire ahead of crucial Democratic primary Bernie Sanders has unleashed a wave of star power on the eve of the New Hampshire primary, enlisting rock bands and celebrities in a bid to boost voter turnout.

The Age 1 day ago



WATCH: New Hampshire Woman Tells MSNBC Host She Voted for Sanders Because MSNBC is So Anti-Bernie A New Hampshire woman told MSNBC host Ari Melber that she decided to cast her vote for Bernie Sanders because of the coverage she had seen on Melber's network....

Mediaite 13 hours ago





Tweets about this